BJP Protests Erupt Across Kerala Over Sabarimala Gold Controversy

The BJP organized protests in all 14 districts of Kerala over alleged gold reduction in Sabarimala temple idols, leading to violent clashes and arrests. Accusations of gold theft were made against the CPI(M) and demands for resignations within the Devaswom Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:24 IST
Protests organized by the BJP swept across all 14 districts of Kerala on Thursday, targeting district collectorates over the simmering controversy about alleged weight reduction in the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka idols at Sabarimala's temple.

Tensions escalated as demonstrators clashed with the police, necessitating the use of water cannons to restore order. In Kasaragod, activists from the BJP Mahila Morcha defied barricades, attempting a breakthrough into the district collectorate before being detained.

The unrest continued across regions like Palakkad, where a protest spearheaded by B Gopalakrishnan turned violent amid claims of police aggression, leading to further arrests. Meanwhile, in Thiruvananthapuram, state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar led a march to the chief minister's residence. The BJP accused CPI(M) of involvement in a 'gold theft' scandal at Sabarimala and called for the resignation of Devaswom Minister Vasavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

