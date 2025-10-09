Aid Obstacles in Gaza: Challenges Under Trump's Ceasefire Plan

The Norwegian Refugee Council, a major independent aid organization in Gaza, has raised concerns about President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan, warning it will fall short without broad operational freedom for all aid groups. Despite intentions to increase aid, bureaucratic hurdles and access restrictions persist.

In an interview with Reuters from Oslo, Jan Egeland, head of NRC, emphasized the dire conditions within Gaza, stating that a limited response from some UN agencies and NGOs is insufficient. He cautioned that continued bureaucratic impediments could doom the Trump peace initiative.

Meanwhile, Israel and Palestinians welcomed the ceasefire and hostage agreement announced by Trump. Yet, international NGOs, including the NRC, have faced blockades on aid entry since the lifting of Israel's 11-week supply blockade in May. The NRC urges reopening all border crossings to deliver essential items like tents and tarpaulins as winter looms.

