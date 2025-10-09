Left Menu

Aid Obstacles in Gaza: Challenges Under Trump's Ceasefire Plan

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) warns that President Trump's plan to boost aid to Gaza as part of a ceasefire will fail unless all aid groups can operate freely. Blockades have hindered aid delivery. The NRC stresses reopening border crossings to address urgent needs in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:53 IST
Aid Obstacles in Gaza: Challenges Under Trump's Ceasefire Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Norwegian Refugee Council, a major independent aid organization in Gaza, has raised concerns about President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan, warning it will fall short without broad operational freedom for all aid groups. Despite intentions to increase aid, bureaucratic hurdles and access restrictions persist.

In an interview with Reuters from Oslo, Jan Egeland, head of NRC, emphasized the dire conditions within Gaza, stating that a limited response from some UN agencies and NGOs is insufficient. He cautioned that continued bureaucratic impediments could doom the Trump peace initiative.

Meanwhile, Israel and Palestinians welcomed the ceasefire and hostage agreement announced by Trump. Yet, international NGOs, including the NRC, have faced blockades on aid entry since the lifting of Israel's 11-week supply blockade in May. The NRC urges reopening all border crossings to deliver essential items like tents and tarpaulins as winter looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Aquatic Endeavor: Laying Foundations in Odisha

Modi's Aquatic Endeavor: Laying Foundations in Odisha

 India
2
Kerala’s IT Giants Prepare for Global Showcase at GITEX 2025

Kerala’s IT Giants Prepare for Global Showcase at GITEX 2025

 India
3
Transformative Strides in India's Healthcare: Institutional Deliveries Surge to 89%

Transformative Strides in India's Healthcare: Institutional Deliveries Surge...

 India
4
Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Karur Stampede Probe

Supreme Court to Hear Plea on Karur Stampede Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025