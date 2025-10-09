China's Rare Earth Export Controls Stir EU Concerns

The European Commission has voiced its apprehension regarding China's recent move to impose tighter controls on the export of rare earth elements. A spokesperson for the Commission articulated these concerns, indicating that officials are diligently examining the specifics of China's announcement.

China's decision, unveiled on Thursday, includes plans to restrict the export of key materials to industries such as defense and semiconductor manufacturing that are based outside its borders. This comes as part of a strategy to manage and leverage its valuable rare earth resources more effectively.

The decision adds five additional rare earth elements to China's list of controlled exports, further tightening its grip on these critical components that are vital for a variety of technological and strategic applications worldwide. The announcement has stirred international discourse, potentially impacting global supply chains and market dynamics in the tech and defense sectors.

