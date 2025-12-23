Left Menu

U.S. to Impose Tariffs on Chinese Semiconductors

The U.S. Trade Representative announced plans to levy tariffs on semiconductors imported from China. Initial tariffs will be set at 0% and will rise in June 2027. The U.S. is seeking consultations with the Chinese government, invoking Section 303 of the Trade Act.

Updated: 23-12-2025 19:47 IST
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has announced its intention to impose tariffs on semiconductors imported from China. Initially set at 0%, these tariffs are scheduled to increase in 18 months, reaching a new, yet-to-be-announced rate on June 23, 2027.

This move is part of broader trade measures and comes as the U.S. seeks consultations with the Chinese government under Section 303 of the Trade Act.

Officials emphasize that the tariff structure is still in the planning stages, with the exact future rate to be determined closer to the date.

