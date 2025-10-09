Judge Recuses From Ruling on 'Godman' Chaitanyananda's Bail

On Thursday, a judge stepped down from hearing the bail plea of self-proclaimed godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati. Saraswati is embroiled in accusations of molesting 17 female students at a private management institute.

Currently in judicial custody, Chaitanyananda's plea for release will now be considered by another judge, as Additional Sessions Judge Atul Ahlawat recused himself from the case. The plea is set for reconsideration by the district judge of Patiala House on Friday.

Earlier, a magisterial court granted Chaitanyananda certain requests, allowing him access to food sans onion and garlic, spectacles, and necessary medicines.

