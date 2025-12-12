Left Menu

NIA Secures Judicial Custody for Anmol Bishnoi Amid Heightened Security Concerns

Anmol Bishnoi, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi-led terror syndicate, is sent to Tihar Jail following NIA's request. The special court prioritized his safety by conducting virtual proceedings amid perceived threats. Bishnoi, deported from the US, faces charges including violent attacks and extortion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:29 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special NIA Judge has ordered Anmol Bishnoi to be placed in judicial custody at Delhi's Tihar Jail. This decision, taken on December 11, follows the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) request for Bishnoi's transfer after his custodial remand ended. NIA Special Public Prosecutor confirmed the transfer during a hearing.

Due to alleged security threats, Bishnoi was presented in court virtually. An application was filed expressing his safety concerns, leading to proceedings being shifted to the NIA headquarters. Advocate Rahul Tyagi verified that the Ministry of Home Affairs directed Bishnoi's confinement in Tihar, citing credible threats against him.

Anmol Bishnoi, brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was recently deported from the United States and arrested upon arrival by NIA. Accused number 19 in the Lawrence Bishnoi-led terror syndicate case, Anmol had been absconding since 2022. He allegedly managed the gang's operations from the US, involving extortion and violent attacks.

