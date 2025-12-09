Judicial Custody Extended in Multi-Crore Cough Syrup Racket

In a significant turn in the multi-crore codeine-based cough syrup trafficking case, a court has extended the judicial custody of two primary accused, former constable Alok Singh and Amit Tamta, both key figures in the syndicate.

The duo, arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, allegedly facilitated the distribution of narcotic syrup valued at approximately Rs 100 crore across the country. The arrests were followed by considerable courtroom drama as lawyers protested, resulting in heightened security measures.

During the proceedings, the prosecution connected Tamta to a larger network involved in this illegal trade. The court has remanded them to custody until December 22 as investigations continue to unravel the full scope of this racket.

(With inputs from agencies.)