France Honors Legacy of Justice Pioneer Robert Badinter Amid Tomb Desecration

The grave of Robert Badinter, the former French justice minister, was desecrated ahead of a significant honor at the Pantheon. The vandalism on Thursday targeted Badinter's legacy in abolishing the death penalty and advocating for the decriminalization of homosexuality. The city of Paris has reported the desecration to legal authorities.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed disdain for the act, emphasizing the strength of the Republic over hateful actions. Badinter, who passed away in 2024, will be commemorated at the Pantheon among other national heroes, such as Victor Hugo and Marie Curie.

The tribute will include Badinter's legal robe, cherished books, and a notable speech. Despite the honor at the Pantheon, his body will remain at the Bagneux cemetery's Jewish section, maintaining his physical resting place in the town where his tomb was desecrated.

(With inputs from agencies.)