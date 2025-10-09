Major Heroin Bust: Unraveling a Cross-State Drug Network

In a significant breakthrough, the local police, in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) from Agra, intercepted a drug trafficking operation, seizing heroin valued over Rs 5 crore and arresting two individuals involved.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Shlok Kumar, detailed the operation, indicating that 1.045 kilograms of heroin were seized. While its bulk value approximates Rs 2 crore, the street value skyrockets due to smaller distribution techniques.

The apprehended suspects, Faizan from Delhi and Waqar from Gurgaon, were part of a broader drug trafficking network, collaborated with a Nigerian national. A case is registered against duo as investigations intensify into their criminal activities.