Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts Smuggling Ring: Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized

Delhi Police arrested three men from Uttar Pradesh for smuggling foreign cigarettes worth Rs 10 lakh. The operation revealed 77,200 illegal cigarette packs lacking Indian health warnings. Police lodged a case under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, and investigations into the supply chain are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:00 IST
Delhi Police Busts Smuggling Ring: Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police accomplished a significant breakthrough by apprehending three individuals involved in smuggling foreign cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh, a senior official disclosed on Thursday.

The apprehended include Md Alauddin from Moradabad, Md Zaid from Muzaffarnagar, and Shahbuddin Ansari from Shamli, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh. Acting on valuable intelligence, law enforcement personnel intercepted the suspects near the All India Women's Education Fund Association on Sikandra Road earlier this week.

The operation led to the confiscation of 77,200 packets of premium international cigarette brands, such as Dunhill and Davidoff, which crucially did not display the necessary health warnings mandated by Indian legislation, rendering them illegal. A case has been filed under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, as authorities continue to investigate the broader distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Economic Tug of War: Government Goals vs. Central Bank Policies

Japan's Economic Tug of War: Government Goals vs. Central Bank Policies

 Global
2
TCS Workforce Restructure: Fact vs. Fiction

TCS Workforce Restructure: Fact vs. Fiction

 India
3
Tamil Nadu CM Appeals for Fishermen's Release Amid Growing Distress

Tamil Nadu CM Appeals for Fishermen's Release Amid Growing Distress

 India
4
U.N. Chief Embraces Gaza Ceasefire, Pledges Support

U.N. Chief Embraces Gaza Ceasefire, Pledges Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025