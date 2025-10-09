Delhi Police Busts Smuggling Ring: Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized

Delhi Police accomplished a significant breakthrough by apprehending three individuals involved in smuggling foreign cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh, a senior official disclosed on Thursday.

The apprehended include Md Alauddin from Moradabad, Md Zaid from Muzaffarnagar, and Shahbuddin Ansari from Shamli, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh. Acting on valuable intelligence, law enforcement personnel intercepted the suspects near the All India Women's Education Fund Association on Sikandra Road earlier this week.

The operation led to the confiscation of 77,200 packets of premium international cigarette brands, such as Dunhill and Davidoff, which crucially did not display the necessary health warnings mandated by Indian legislation, rendering them illegal. A case has been filed under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, as authorities continue to investigate the broader distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)