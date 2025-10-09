Ramaphosa Arrives in Brussels to Lead SA Delegation at Global Gateway Forum

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium, to lead South Africa’s participation in the Global Gateway Forum (GGF), following a successful Official Visit to Ireland earlier this week.

The President was invited by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to attend the high-level gathering, which runs from 9–10 October 2025. The event brings together global leaders, policymakers, and business executives to strengthen international cooperation and mobilise sustainable investments for development.

Focus on Connectivity, Trade, and Investment

President Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the Opening Plenary Session of the Forum under the theme: “Advancing Global Connectivity in the Face of Geopolitical and Geoeconomic Challenges.”

His address will underscore South Africa’s commitment to deepening multilateral cooperation, strengthening digital and infrastructure connectivity, and promoting inclusive global growth at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

According to the Presidency, South Africa’s participation in the Forum is strategically aligned with its broader trade and investment diplomacy agenda.

“South Africa’s participation in the Global Gateway Forum aims to attract trade and investment, strengthen relations, and leverage mutual opportunities in the lead-up to the G20 Leaders’ Summit,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Global Gateway: Europe’s Vision for Sustainable Investment

The Global Gateway is the European Union’s external investment strategy, launched in 2021 as part of its effort to promote sustainable and transparent infrastructure partnerships around the world.

The initiative seeks to boost smart, clean, and secure links in the digital, energy, and transport sectors, while also supporting health, education, and research systems in partner countries. Through the GGF, the EU aims to mobilise over €300 billion in investments by 2027, supporting projects that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and global climate commitments.

President von der Leyen will preside over the Forum, which will feature Heads of State and Government from Africa, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean, as well as senior representatives from development banks, private sector leaders, and civil society organisations.

This year’s event builds on the success of the inaugural Global Gateway Forum held in 2023, which laid the foundation for greater investment coordination between Europe and developing regions.

Strengthening the South Africa–EU Strategic Partnership

President Ramaphosa’s visit reinforces South Africa’s long-standing Strategic Partnership with the European Union (EU) — one of the most comprehensive bilateral relationships the country maintains.

The two parties have intensified cooperation on trade, climate action, digital transformation, innovation, and sustainable development. South Africa is currently one of the EU’s top partners in Africa under the EU–Africa Global Gateway Investment Package, which supports connectivity and green transition projects across the continent.

On the sidelines of the Forum, President Ramaphosa is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several Heads of State and Government, as well as leading global CEOs from key industries, to explore investment opportunities in South Africa’s energy, digital, manufacturing, and transport sectors.

A high-level South African business delegation — comprising representatives from the energy, finance, digital, and infrastructure industries — is accompanying the President to strengthen commercial ties with European partners and investors.

Bilateral Engagements and Investment Announcements

President Ramaphosa will also hold a bilateral meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, following their recent engagements on the margins of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York and the 8th South Africa–EU Summit held in March 2025.

The two leaders will later participate in a joint media briefing to announce new EU–South Africa investment commitments, expected to focus on renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and science collaboration.

These talks will further cement economic relations between South Africa and the EU, which remains the country’s largest trading and investment partner.

Expanding Trade and Economic Cooperation

Trade between South Africa and the European Union has shown strong growth in recent years. South Africa’s exports to the EU increased by 82%, from R203.2 billion in 2016 to R370.7 billion in 2024, while imports from the EU rose by 38%, from R308.8 billion to R427 billion over the same period.

The EU is also a key partner in South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP), which supports the country’s shift towards renewable energy and sustainable industrialisation.

The Presidency emphasised that the EU–South Africa partnership goes beyond trade, encompassing cooperation on science, technology, higher education, digital transformation, and public sector reform.

A Delegation Focused on Innovation and Connectivity

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by several Cabinet Ministers who play a central role in advancing South Africa’s international and economic agenda:

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Bonginkosi Nzimande

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi

Senior government officials and members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council are also part of the delegation, tasked with promoting investment opportunities and facilitating strategic partnerships.

Advancing Africa’s Voice on the Global Stage

The Global Gateway Forum 2025 is expected to provide a platform for African and European leaders to discuss new models of cooperation that prioritise sustainable investment, digital transformation, and equitable global trade.

With participation from the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean, the Forum aims to foster a more balanced international economic order based on mutual benefit and shared prosperity.

President Ramaphosa’s address and engagements in Brussels are therefore seen as part of South Africa’s broader commitment to advancing Africa’s global voice, securing greater investment for infrastructure and innovation, and reinforcing its role as a bridge between the Global South and developed economies.