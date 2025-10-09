Left Menu

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Israel and Hamas Strike Hostage Exchange Deal

Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement to exchange hostages and prisoners, marking a significant step in reducing tensions. The deal, part of U.S. President Trump's initiative, was confirmed after indirect talks in Egypt. Hostage releases and troop withdrawals are expected following government ratifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:50 IST
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Israel and Hamas Strike Hostage Exchange Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark agreement announced on Thursday, Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, accompanied by a significant exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. This development marks the first phase of an initiative spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump to quell the enduring conflict in Gaza.

After indirect negotiations held in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, officials from both sides confirmed the signing of the deal. The agreement has sparked celebrations among Palestinians and Israelis, as it represents the most substantial step towards peace thus far. It will result in Israel partially withdrawing troops from Gaza and Hamas releasing hostages captured during the recent conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office stated that the ceasefire will take effect following governmental ratification, anticipated after a security cabinet meeting. With the ceasefire slated to commence within 24 hours post-ratification, the release of hostages is expected within 72 hours. Despite the breakthrough, prominent Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti will not be included in the exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement

Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement

 Israel
2
Palestinians Stand Firm on Armed Resistance, Says Senior Hamas Official

Palestinians Stand Firm on Armed Resistance, Says Senior Hamas Official

 Global
3
Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Extortion Empire Unraveled

Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Extortion Empire Unraveled

 India
4
Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intensifies

Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intens...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025