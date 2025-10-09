Major Drug Bust in Assam: Police Seize Cough Syrup Worth Millions

In a significant drug-related crackdown, the Assam Police detained two traffickers and confiscated cough syrup worth Rs 2.16 crore in Cachar district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the operation on X, highlighting the seizure of 21,600 bottles from a vehicle intercepted on reliable intelligence reports.

Emphasizing strong enforcement under the 'Assam Against Drugs' initiative, the authorities have commenced necessary legal proceedings to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)