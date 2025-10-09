Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Assam: Police Seize Cough Syrup Worth Millions

The Assam Police apprehended two drug dealers and confiscated cough syrup valued at Rs 2.16 crore in the Cachar district. Based on intelligence, authorities intercepted a vehicle from a neighboring state, securing 21,600 syrup bottles. Legal action has been initiated, marking a significant anti-drug operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:56 IST
Major Drug Bust in Assam: Police Seize Cough Syrup Worth Millions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug-related crackdown, the Assam Police detained two traffickers and confiscated cough syrup worth Rs 2.16 crore in Cachar district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the operation on X, highlighting the seizure of 21,600 bottles from a vehicle intercepted on reliable intelligence reports.

Emphasizing strong enforcement under the 'Assam Against Drugs' initiative, the authorities have commenced necessary legal proceedings to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement

Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement

 Israel
2
Palestinians Stand Firm on Armed Resistance, Says Senior Hamas Official

Palestinians Stand Firm on Armed Resistance, Says Senior Hamas Official

 Global
3
Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Extortion Empire Unraveled

Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal's Extortion Empire Unraveled

 India
4
Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intensifies

Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intens...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025