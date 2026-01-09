Bihar's Battle Against Booze: Record Seizures and Arrests in 2025

The authorities in Bihar seized an astounding 36.3 lakh litres of liquor in 2025, highlighting the ongoing challenge faced by the state in enforcing its nine-year-old prohibition law. A total of 1.25 lakh individuals were arrested, marking a slight increase from the previous year, according to the Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar.

Despite stringent measures, illegal liquor trade continues to thrive, with the police intensifying efforts to curb its transport and prevent tragic hooch incidents. In a tactical move, the authorities are now targeting the financial assets of traders engaged in the unlawful liquor trade.

Special operations spanned multiple states, resulting in a substantial increase in liquor seizures and vehicle confiscations compared to 2024. Efforts are also underway to dismantle the financial underpinnings of this illicit industry, as the fight against illegal liquor trade gains momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)