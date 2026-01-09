Bihar's Battle Against Booze: Record Seizures and Arrests in 2025
In 2025, Bihar authorities seized over 36.3 lakh litres of liquor and made 1.25 lakh arrests related to its prohibition law. Despite a nine-year-old ban, illegal liquor trade persists. Enhanced vigilance yielded a 25-30% increase in seizures, and efforts continue to target illegal traders' assets.
- Country:
- India
The authorities in Bihar seized an astounding 36.3 lakh litres of liquor in 2025, highlighting the ongoing challenge faced by the state in enforcing its nine-year-old prohibition law. A total of 1.25 lakh individuals were arrested, marking a slight increase from the previous year, according to the Director General of Police, Vinay Kumar.
Despite stringent measures, illegal liquor trade continues to thrive, with the police intensifying efforts to curb its transport and prevent tragic hooch incidents. In a tactical move, the authorities are now targeting the financial assets of traders engaged in the unlawful liquor trade.
Special operations spanned multiple states, resulting in a substantial increase in liquor seizures and vehicle confiscations compared to 2024. Efforts are also underway to dismantle the financial underpinnings of this illicit industry, as the fight against illegal liquor trade gains momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- liquor
- seizure
- prohibition
- arrests
- illegal trade
- 2025
- Vinay Kumar
- IMFL
- spirit traders
ALSO READ
NEC Boosts Northeast India with Rs 76.78 Crore for December 2025 Development
TSMC Revenue Surges 31.6% in 2025 Despite December Dip
Turkman Gate Tensions: Arrests Climb Amid Stone-Pelting Incident
Globus Spirits Ltd Reports Remarkable Profit Surge in Q3 2025
Unleashing Indian Craft: Spread Design Wins 2025 Red Dot Award