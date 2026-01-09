Left Menu

U.S. Escalates Control with Seizure of Venezuelan Oil Tanker Olina

The United States seized the Olina tanker near Trinidad as part of its crackdown on Venezuelan oil exports. The tanker, initially flagged falsely as Timor Leste's, had been involved in transporting Venezuelan oil despite U.S. sanctions. This seizure marks the fifth interdiction of such vessels recently.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has intensified its efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports by seizing the tanker Olina in the Caribbean, near Trinidad. This marks the fifth such interdiction of ships in recent weeks, according to two U.S. officials.

The Olina, which had falsely flown the flag of Timor Leste, departed Venezuela fully loaded with oil. Maritime risk management firm Vanguard confirmed the vessel's last known location was in the Venezuelan EEZ, northeast of Curacao, 52 days ago.

This move follows ongoing U.S. actions against tankers involved in sanctioned Venezuelan oil shipments. The Olina, previously named Minerva M and part of the 'shadow fleet', was sanctioned in January last year for operating with minimal regulation and transparency.

