Punjab Police Foil Babbar Khalsa Terror Plot with Key Arrests

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police announced the dismantling of a Babbar Khalsa International terror module on Thursday, following the arrest of two individuals in Jalandhar. The operation resulted in the seizure of a 2.50 kg improvised explosive device (IED) outfitted with a remote control, intended for a targeted attack according to DGP Gaurav Yadav.

The organization was reportedly managed by UK-based handlers, Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai, under the guidance of BKI leader Harwinder Singh alias Rinda. The arrested suspects have been identified as Gurjinder Singh alias Rinku from Athwal, and Deewan Singh alias Nikku from Nikko Saran Kalan, both hailing from Gurdaspur district.

Investigators revealed that the suspects were receiving direct instructions from their overseas operatives. Thanks to reliable intelligence, Counter Intelligence teams in Jalandhar apprehended the suspects in Guru Nanakpura while they were poised to deliver the IED. Authorities have launched further probes to uncover the network's backward and forward linkages, and an FIR has been lodged in Amritsar under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)