Cape Town seizes over 4,500L alcohol, makes 264 arrests in intensified December ops

The City of Cape Town has reported major law enforcement successes during December, with more than 4 500 litres of alcohol confiscated, hundreds of arrests made, and tens of thousands of fines issued as part of intensified festive season operations. City officials said the results demonstrate a strong, coordinated response to safety risks heightened during holiday periods.

Alcohol Confiscations More Than Double in Final Week

Between 1 and 21 December, the City’s liquor pound received 1 942.74 litres of confiscated alcohol, amounting to 4 201 units. By 28 December, the total had climbed to 4 634.69 litres—representing 9 838 units—reflecting a sharp increase in enforcement interventions during the final week of the month.

The alcohol was seized in accordance with the City’s by-laws, which prohibit the possession and consumption of alcohol in certain public spaces, particularly beaches and recreational areas.

Arrests, Fines and Crime Prevention Operations

Overall, enforcement agencies made 264 arrests and issued 52 520 fines for a range of violations, including traffic offences, by-law transgressions and safety-related prohibitions.

In the most recent week alone, officers recorded:

155 arrests

5 999 fines

The City said officers under the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) recovered at least four firearms during their operations.

Metro Police contributed significantly, with 52 arrests and 3 166 notices issued for traffic and by-law violations. Officers also recovered:

a pistol

a revolver

an imitation firearm

various quantities of alcohol and drugs

A notable arrest involved a 42-year-old suspect apprehended in Macassar with a stolen vehicle following a tip-off received by officers.

Traffic Enforcement: Major Activity on the Roads

City traffic services recorded 43 355 offences, impounded 156 public transport vehicles, and executed 951 warrants of arrest.

Traffic officers made 57 arrests, including:

50 for drunk driving

three for reckless and negligent driving

four for other criminal charges

Emergency Response: High Volume of Medical and Fire-Related Calls

The City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre (PECC) fielded a heavy call volume over the weekend, dispatching assistance to 1 850 incidents.

Breakdown of incidents:

40% were medical emergencies

119 fires , including structural and vegetation fires

279 noise nuisance complaints , marking a noticeable increase

29 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents

132 assault cases

59 domestic violence cases

19 cases of self-harm

Public Urged to Report Crimes and Emergencies

The City reiterated its call for residents to assist law enforcement by promptly reporting emergencies, suspicious behaviour, or criminal activity. Members of the public can contact the Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 and are encouraged to provide clear details such as the exact address, time of incident and a short description.

The City said its festive season operations will continue, with sustained focus on reducing alcohol-related harm, curbing reckless driving, and maintaining public safety across beaches, roads and communities.