Legal Battle Over Conspiracy Allegations: Umar Khalid's Case

The defense team for Umar Khalid, a former JNU student, argued in court against his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. Senior advocate Trideep Pais contended that Khalid's indictment was largely based on his membership in WhatsApp groups, despite group admins not being charged.

Pais highlighted that the Delhi High Court has previously ruled against conferring guilt solely for group membership. The counsel underscored inconsistencies, noting that key figures in the alleged conspiracy, including group creators, faced no charges.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for October 14. Khalid's defense insists that the charges lack substantive ground and points out that others similarly placed, including those present at the same meetings, have not been accused.

