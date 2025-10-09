Taiwan's 'Taiwan Dome': A New Era in Air Defense

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te is poised to reveal a new advanced 'all-domain' air defense system, known as 'Taiwan Dome', during his keynote national day speech. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the system integrates both domestic and international technology to counter complex threats from China.

Facing intensified military pressure from China, Taiwan is escalating its defense initiatives. Lai's announcement signifies a major step in modernizing Taiwan's military capabilities, inspired by Israel's Iron Dome. The system, still in planning stages, is designed to contend with drones, missiles, and aircraft threats.

The announcement aligns with Lai's commitment to increasing defense spending and strengthening societal resilience, emphasizing Taiwan's determination to uphold peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China's reaction to these developments remains a point of monitoring, with Taiwan preparing for potential military responses.