Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Reproductive Autonomy Against Age Limits in Surrogacy

The Supreme Court ruled that age restrictions under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, should not apply retrospectively to couples who began surrogacy procedures before its enactment. The court emphasized reproductive autonomy, stating that parenting concerns do not justify retroactivity, and compared the freedom of natural conception and adoption processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:56 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Reproductive Autonomy Against Age Limits in Surrogacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has ruled against the retrospective application of age limits under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, for couples who initiated surrogacy processes before the law was enacted. The court emphasized the principle of reproductive autonomy for intending couples.

The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan. They highlighted discrepancies between the regulation of surrogacy and the freedom allowed for natural conception and adoption under personal laws, noting that parenting and gamete quality concerns do not support retroactivity.

The judgment reflects the court's stance on maintaining a balance between surrogacy regulation and personal rights. The bench pointed out the state's allowance for natural conception, regardless of age, questioning the rationale behind applying age constraints retroactively for surrogacy.

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intensifies

Chhattisgarh Women Allege Assault at Railway Station: Call for Action Intens...

 India
2
Ceasefire Promises Humanitarian Lifeline to Gaza

Ceasefire Promises Humanitarian Lifeline to Gaza

 Global
3
Congo's Call for Peace: Tshisekedi's Urgent Plea to Rwanda

Congo's Call for Peace: Tshisekedi's Urgent Plea to Rwanda

 Global
4
Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

Tragedy of Injustice: The Case of IPS Officer's Passing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025