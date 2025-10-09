Supreme Court Upholds Reproductive Autonomy Against Age Limits in Surrogacy

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has ruled against the retrospective application of age limits under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, for couples who initiated surrogacy processes before the law was enacted. The court emphasized the principle of reproductive autonomy for intending couples.

The verdict was delivered by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan. They highlighted discrepancies between the regulation of surrogacy and the freedom allowed for natural conception and adoption under personal laws, noting that parenting and gamete quality concerns do not support retroactivity.

The judgment reflects the court's stance on maintaining a balance between surrogacy regulation and personal rights. The bench pointed out the state's allowance for natural conception, regardless of age, questioning the rationale behind applying age constraints retroactively for surrogacy.