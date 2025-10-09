Major Security Triumph: Terrorist's Land Seized in Jammu and Kashmir

In a decisive step against terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir police have attached agricultural land belonging to a Pakistan-based terrorist. The property, situated in the Ramban district, spans 4.11 kanals and is linked to Farooq Ahmad, alias Abid, as specified under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The attachment was completed following strict legal procedures, with official documentation in revenue records and a prohibition notice served. The process was overseen by an executive magistrate alongside other official witnesses, ensuring transparency and legality.

This marks a crucial advance in investigations concerning unlawful activities, highlighting the police's unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security in the Union Territory. In a similar move, land belonging to another terrorist, Ali Mohammed, was also seized in June.

