Ramaphosa Urges EU to Structure Global Gateway Investments to Empower Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the European Union (EU) and its member states to structure investments under the Global Gateway initiative in ways that genuinely empower African nations, promote industrialisation, and align with the continent’s own development priorities — rather than perpetuating new forms of dependency.

Speaking at the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, the President said the initiative presents a vital opportunity to reshape global cooperation between Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe toward sustainable and inclusive growth.

The two-day Forum, hosted by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, brings together world leaders, development banks, and private sector stakeholders to discuss how to strengthen global investment in clean, sustainable, and resilient infrastructure.

“It is important that the substantial investments being made through the Global Gateway are structured in a manner that empowers African countries and does not replace one dependency with another,” Ramaphosa said. “They must enable African countries to pursue development paths that are suited to their circumstances and to the needs of their people.”

Promoting Fair and Equitable Global Partnerships

The Global Gateway — the EU’s flagship external investment strategy launched in 2021 — aims to mobilise up to €300 billion by 2027 to promote connectivity and green infrastructure in partner countries. Ramaphosa welcomed the initiative but underscored that partnerships must be anchored in mutual respect and equality, rather than paternalism.

He said Africa seeks collaboration that supports its ambitions for industrialisation, energy security, and economic diversification — not dependency on external funding or imports.

“The support from the EU and its member states will play an important part in this journey,” he said. “But such cooperation must be transformative and sustainable, helping Africa to develop its manufacturing capabilities, its human capital, and its resilience.”

Advancing Africa’s Energy Transition

President Ramaphosa highlighted the continent’s determination to achieve universal access to energy, emphasising diversification, equitable financing, and technology transfer as central to this vision.

He pointed to South Africa’s own experience with the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP), which seeks to balance the shift toward renewable energy with the imperative of protecting jobs and ensuring energy security.

“South Africa has embarked on a just transition that advances renewable energy, while safeguarding energy security and enabling social and economic development. We are using our natural endowments — such as solar, wind, and our critical minerals — to build industries that will grow our economies,” the President said.

He urged global investors to support local value chains in green energy and manufacturing, including in the production of critical minerals such as lithium, platinum, and cobalt — resources essential for the global clean energy transition.

Strengthening EU–Africa Strategic Cooperation

Ramaphosa reaffirmed that South Africa’s relationship with the European Union is one of its most strategic international partnerships, evolving over time to encompass trade, climate resilience, digital transformation, vaccine production, and infrastructure development.

He noted that the 8th South Africa–EU Summit, held in Cape Town earlier this year, reaffirmed shared values of sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation.

“Together, we have an opportunity to strengthen resilience by advancing investments in digital and green infrastructure, fostering innovation, securing supply chains, and encouraging diversification that supports sustainable and inclusive growth,” he said.

The President also called for the removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers that constrain African exports to Europe, arguing that such obstacles undermine Africa’s industrial growth and limit job creation.

Preparing to Host the G20 Summit in South Africa

President Ramaphosa used his address to reaffirm South Africa’s readiness to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit next month — the first to be held on African soil. The summit will take place under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability” and will focus on advancing fair global economic governance.

Over 100 preparatory meetings have already been held since South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency from Brazil earlier this year.

“A key priority for our Summit will be addressing the unsustainable debt burdens faced by developing economies, particularly in Africa,” he said. “It is simply unacceptable that developing countries pay much higher borrowing costs than wealthy nations. This perpetuates inequality not only among individuals but among nations.”

Ramaphosa announced that South Africa has established a G20 Extraordinary Committee of Independent Experts on Global Wealth Inequality, chaired by Nobel Laureate Professor Joseph Stiglitz, to provide recommendations on reducing global inequality ahead of the Summit.

Reforming Global Finance and Climate Funding

The President reiterated South Africa’s long-standing call for the reform of international financial institutions — including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) — to ensure that developing countries have a stronger voice in global decision-making.

“We must build consensus on the reform of international financial institutions to better tackle global challenges. Greater support needs to be given to developing countries through fair climate financing and reconstruction after extreme weather events,” he said.

Ramaphosa also urged stronger regulation of predatory mining practices and fairer global governance of critical minerals, which are increasingly vital for the renewable energy transition.

He called on advanced economies to honour their climate finance pledges and ensure that resources reach vulnerable countries facing the brunt of the climate crisis.

Building a Partnership of Equals

President Ramaphosa concluded his address by affirming that South Africa remains deeply committed to working with the European Union and other partners to achieve shared global goals of peace, prosperity, and sustainability.

“Together, we can foster inclusive growth, build resilience, and create a sustainable and secure future for all our people,” he said.

The President’s call for equitable partnerships echoes South Africa’s broader vision for a rebalanced global order, in which Africa plays an active role in shaping trade, investment, and development agendas — not as a recipient of aid, but as an equal partner in progress.