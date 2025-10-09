Left Menu

Trio Nabbed in Udhampur and Reasi Drug Busts

Three drug peddlers were arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police with heroin in Udhampur and Reasi districts. Sahil Singh, Amir Bashir Bhat, and Kaka Ram were apprehended in separate incidents, leading to the recovery of heroin. Cases have been registered under the NDPS Act.

In a significant crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended three drug peddlers on Thursday, recovering heroin in two separate operations conducted in Udhampur and Reasi districts.

Sahil Singh from Mand and Amir Bashir Bhat of Kulgam were intercepted during vehicle checks along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur, resulting in the seizure of 5.26 grams and 3.52 grams of heroin respectively, according to official reports.

Meanwhile, Kaka Ram from Aghar Jitto village was stopped near Katra in Reasi district. A police search led to the discovery of 2.6 grams of heroin, following which charges were filed against the trio under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

