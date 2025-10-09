Left Menu

Tragic Fall: BMC Employee Dies in Kurla

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation employee, Rajesh Parmar, was found dead in an SRA building in Kurla. The 32-year-old, who worked in the solid waste management department, was discovered by a local taxi driver. Police suspect a fall from the building and have registered an Accidental Death Report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:36 IST
A tragic incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when Rajesh Parmar, a 32-year-old employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), was found dead in an SRA building located in Kurla. Parmar was employed in the solid waste management department of the F North ward and lived in Ghatkopar.

His body was discovered in building number 9 of the HDIL Compound by a local taxi driver, who immediately notified the police. Authorities arrived promptly, but Parmar was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. Initial investigations suggest he may have fallen from the building.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are conducting further investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding Parmar's death. The community mourns the loss of an employee dedicated to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

