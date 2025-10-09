Amit Shah Inaugurates ₹1,816 Crore Delhi Projects, Vows Clean Yamuna by 2029

In a major boost to the National Capital’s development, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth ₹1,816 crore of the Delhi Government at a public ceremony in New Delhi. The event, attended by Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta and several dignitaries, marked the conclusion of the “Seva Pakhwada”, a fortnight-long public service initiative commemorating Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s birthday and 24 years of continuous public service as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

Extending greetings to the people of Delhi for Diwali and Chhath Puja, Shri Amit Shah said the newly launched and upcoming projects reflect Prime Minister Modi’s vision of transforming Delhi into a world-class capital while prioritizing clean rivers, health services, and infrastructure-driven growth.

Marking 24 Years of Leadership: PM Modi’s Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047

Speaking at the ceremony, Shri Amit Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 24 years of uninterrupted governance, describing him as “the only leader in India’s post-independence history to have continuously served the nation at such a scale.” He credited the Prime Minister for ushering in an era of good governance, people-centric policies, and transparent administration that has transformed India into a rapidly developing global economy.

“Under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, India has not only regained the trust of its people but has also emerged as a respected voice on the global stage,” Shri Shah said. He emphasized that the Modi Government’s mission for 2047, coinciding with the centenary of India’s independence, aims to build a secure, self-reliant, and economically prosperous nation.

He noted that under the “Seva Pakhwada” initiative, 17 projects worth over ₹1,700 crore had already been inaugurated earlier in the month, while today’s event adds another 11 projects worth ₹1,800 crore and foundation stones for eight more projects—all aimed at accelerating Delhi’s development.

80% Projects Focused on Cleaning the Yamuna

Highlighting the environmental dimension of the initiative, Shri Amit Shah said that nearly 80 percent of the projects inaugurated today are dedicated to cleaning and rejuvenating the Yamuna River. He reaffirmed Prime Minister Modi’s 2029 target to make the Yamuna completely clean and pollution-free, asserting that the river’s restoration is not a political promise but a cultural and spiritual responsibility.

“When the people of Delhi voted for change, Prime Minister Modi declared that purifying Mother Yamuna was our foremost duty,” he said. “A detailed plan has been prepared to clean the Yamuna up to Prayagraj within seven months, reflecting our government’s determination.”

He criticized previous administrations for neglecting the river, remarking, “Earlier governments promised to take a dip in the Yamuna after cleaning it, but they neither cleaned it nor kept their word. Today, the people of Delhi have made them sink politically instead.”

The Minister stated that effective resource utilization, reduction in corruption, and curbing unnecessary expenditure on advertisements would make the Yamuna cleanup both achievable and sustainable.

Transparent Governance and Fiscal Reforms

Shri Amit Shah underscored the Modi Government’s record in fiscal prudence, corruption-free governance, and pro-people economic reforms. He pointed out that on the first day of Navratri, Prime Minister Modi announced a reduction in GST rates on over 395 items, bringing many to zero or 5 percent, and complemented this with an income tax exemption for individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh per annum.

“Together, these decisions have put ₹2.5 lakh crore back into the hands of ordinary citizens,” he said, emphasizing that such direct benefits to the people are possible only under strong, transparent, and visionary leadership.

Infrastructure Development: Driving Growth and Employment

Calling infrastructure the backbone of economic growth, Shri Amit Shah said that the ₹1,816 crore investment will significantly improve public amenities, urban infrastructure, and connectivity in Delhi, while generating substantial employment and economic activity.

He stated that for every ₹100 invested in highways, ₹321 is added to GDP, underscoring how infrastructure contributes to both growth and inclusive development. The Minister reiterated the Modi Government’s commitment to ensuring that Delhi becomes a global symbol of modern, clean, and sustainable urban planning.

Ayushman Bharat Implemented Within a Week; Exposes Mohalla Clinic Failures

Shri Amit Shah announced that as soon as the new government took office in Delhi, the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) was implemented within the first week, extending ₹5 lakh annual medical coverage to every eligible household in the National Capital.

In contrast, he sharply criticized the previous Delhi administration, citing poor management of Mohalla Clinics, which were found to lack even basic medical equipment and facilities. “Out of 57 Mohalla Clinics, 45 had no X-ray machines, 21 lacked pulse meters, and 38 didn’t even have thermometers,” he said. “Such clinics cannot treat patients; they only serve as political showpieces.”

He further alleged that the previous government was embroiled in multiple scams—including those related to CNG supply, liquor policy, medicines, classrooms, CCTV installations, advertisements, and the Delhi Jal Board—which stalled genuine public welfare initiatives.

“In contrast, Prime Minister Modi’s 11 years in governance stand as a model of integrity. Not a single charge of corruption has ever been made against his administration,” Shri Shah affirmed, adding that clean governance has become India’s new identity under Modi’s leadership.

Tackling Delhi’s Waste Crisis: From Garbage Mountains to Green Gardens

Turning to Delhi’s environmental challenges, Shri Amit Shah pledged that by January 1, 2028, the garbage mountains at Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla will be completely eliminated, replaced by landscaped gardens and recreational spaces.

He described the towering waste dumps—some reaching 65 meters high—as symbols of administrative neglect and corruption. He assured that under the Modi Government, Delhi will not only overcome its waste management crisis but will also emerge as a model of urban cleanliness and recycling.

From Seva to Vikas: Governance Focused on People, Not Politics

Shri Amit Shah reiterated that the current government’s approach is centered on service, development, and integrity, contrasting sharply with past regimes driven by political self-interest.

He said, “Our goal is not to rule, but to serve. From cleaning rivers to building hospitals and highways, every project we undertake is a step toward fulfilling the dreams of our freedom fighters—of an India that is prosperous, ethical, and self-reliant.”

The Minister credited Prime Minister Modi’s Seva Pakhwada as an example of how developmental governance can coexist with compassion and accountability, symbolizing service before self.

Vision for Delhi: Sustainable, Smart, and People-Centric

Concluding his address, Shri Amit Shah reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making Delhi a global benchmark for sustainable urban development. He outlined that the newly inaugurated and upcoming projects will focus on:

River rejuvenation and pollution control (Yamuna projects).

Health and social welfare schemes under Ayushman Bharat.

Waste management and green infrastructure.

Transparent, technology-driven governance systems.

He added that the government’s broader mission is to ensure that development reaches every citizen, reaffirming PM Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

“The dream of a Viksit Bharat will be realized when every Indian city—including our capital—becomes a model of cleanliness, equity, and opportunity,” Shri Shah concluded to resounding applause.

The event concluded with the presentation of PHDCCI Business Practices & Awards 2025, recognizing excellence and innovation in industry and public service.