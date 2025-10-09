Major Drug Bust in Goa: Nigerian National Arrested

A significant development unfolded in Goa, as police apprehended a Nigerian national involved in drug trafficking. The arrest, carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, resulted in the confiscation of high-grade cocaine and ecstasy valued at Rs 2.53 crore.

The suspect, identified as Chigozie Innocent Nzedigwe, 24, was detained late Wednesday night. According to police officials, this marks the largest drug seizure in the state for this year, highlighting the proactive measures taken by law enforcement agencies.

Nzedigwe, who was out on bail since October 2024 after a similar offence, had been under the watchful eye of the police. They employed technical surveillance and human intelligence to monitor his activities. Subsequently, he has been remanded in a seven-day police custody, further intensifying the crackdown on drug-related crimes in Goa.