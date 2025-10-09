Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Goa: Nigerian National Arrested

A Nigerian national, Chigozie Innocent Nzedigwe, was arrested in north Goa with high-grade cocaine and ecstasy worth Rs 2.53 crore. This is the largest drug seizure in Goa this year. Nzedigwe, previously arrested in 2024, was under surveillance and is now in police custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:16 IST
A significant development unfolded in Goa, as police apprehended a Nigerian national involved in drug trafficking. The arrest, carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, resulted in the confiscation of high-grade cocaine and ecstasy valued at Rs 2.53 crore.

The suspect, identified as Chigozie Innocent Nzedigwe, 24, was detained late Wednesday night. According to police officials, this marks the largest drug seizure in the state for this year, highlighting the proactive measures taken by law enforcement agencies.

Nzedigwe, who was out on bail since October 2024 after a similar offence, had been under the watchful eye of the police. They employed technical surveillance and human intelligence to monitor his activities. Subsequently, he has been remanded in a seven-day police custody, further intensifying the crackdown on drug-related crimes in Goa.

