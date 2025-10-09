Left Menu

Social Media Monitoring Leads to Arrests Over Hate Speech

Police have registered 37 cases and arrested 18 individuals for sharing communal hate messages on social media. The Social Media Monitoring Cells, under Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, have been actively detecting such posts. Citizens are urged to verify content authenticity before sharing online.

Updated: 09-10-2025 22:08 IST
The city's police force has intensified its efforts to curb the spread of communal hate messages on social media, resulting in the registration of 37 cases and the arrest of 18 individuals to date this year.

Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has tasked the Social Media Monitoring Cells with the active surveillance of online platforms, identifying and taking down material potent enough to disrupt public peace.

As part of these measures, authorities have scrutinized suspect posts, leading to significant arrests and the removal of content from 41 social media accounts. The police have issued a stern warning, urging the public to exercise caution and verify information before engagement, as non-compliance will invite severe legal consequences.

