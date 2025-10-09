Social Media Monitoring Leads to Arrests Over Hate Speech

The city's police force has intensified its efforts to curb the spread of communal hate messages on social media, resulting in the registration of 37 cases and the arrest of 18 individuals to date this year.

Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has tasked the Social Media Monitoring Cells with the active surveillance of online platforms, identifying and taking down material potent enough to disrupt public peace.

As part of these measures, authorities have scrutinized suspect posts, leading to significant arrests and the removal of content from 41 social media accounts. The police have issued a stern warning, urging the public to exercise caution and verify information before engagement, as non-compliance will invite severe legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)