Political Turmoil: Allegations of Gold Misuse at Sabarimala Temple

CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran has sent a legal notice to Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, demanding retraction of allegations regarding the misuse of gold from the Sabarimala temple. Surendran, previously involved, is accused of selling temple idols. He denies any involvement, citing the temple's independent management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:35 IST
CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran has issued a legal notice demanding that V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition, retract allegations connecting him to the misuse of gold from the Sabarimala temple.

Surendran, who was Devaswom Minister during the transport of gold-clad idols for electroplating, faced accusations after the Kerala High Court ordered an investigation.

In response to a potential defamation lawsuit, Satheesan countered that the original idols were sold, not replaced, urging accountability from Surendran and the Temple Board.

