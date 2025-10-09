Political Turmoil: Allegations of Gold Misuse at Sabarimala Temple

CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran has issued a legal notice demanding that V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition, retract allegations connecting him to the misuse of gold from the Sabarimala temple.

Surendran, who was Devaswom Minister during the transport of gold-clad idols for electroplating, faced accusations after the Kerala High Court ordered an investigation.

In response to a potential defamation lawsuit, Satheesan countered that the original idols were sold, not replaced, urging accountability from Surendran and the Temple Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)