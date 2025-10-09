Left Menu

New Railway Line Sparks ILP Concerns in Mizoram

The opening of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram has led to the issuance of over 4,100 Inner Line Permits (ILPs) to visitors. However, concerns have arisen regarding a decrease in ILP issuance and illegal entries, as well as manpower shortages at ILP counters, affecting the state's monitored entry system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:53 IST
New Railway Line Sparks ILP Concerns in Mizoram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line, inaugurated on September 13, has seen at least 4,102 Inner Line Permits (ILPs) issued to visitors since its opening, according to Mizoram police. This development follows a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister K Sapdanga, which reviewed the impacts of the new railway line.

The ILP, a travel document required for Indian citizens entering protected areas, including Mizoram, has seen a marked decline in issuance at road checkpoints. Vairengte check-gate, a crucial entry point, and the number of maxicabs connecting Mizoram with neighboring states, experienced a 30-40% drop post-railway line inauguration.

Concerns have emerged over the disparity between ILP issuance and the volume of visitors. The Mizo Zirlai Pawl, an influential student organization, highlighted issues such as visitors bypassing ILP processes and a lack of officials checking for unauthorized entries, potentially increasing illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Woman Axed to Death

 India
2
Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

Serbia's Energy Struggle Amid U.S.-Russia Sanctions Standoff

 Serbia
3
Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

Belgian Politicians Targeted: Foiled Terror Plot

 Global
4
Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

Market Stumbles as Investors Brace for Earnings Season Amid Rate Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025