New Railway Line Sparks ILP Concerns in Mizoram

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line, inaugurated on September 13, has seen at least 4,102 Inner Line Permits (ILPs) issued to visitors since its opening, according to Mizoram police. This development follows a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister K Sapdanga, which reviewed the impacts of the new railway line.

The ILP, a travel document required for Indian citizens entering protected areas, including Mizoram, has seen a marked decline in issuance at road checkpoints. Vairengte check-gate, a crucial entry point, and the number of maxicabs connecting Mizoram with neighboring states, experienced a 30-40% drop post-railway line inauguration.

Concerns have emerged over the disparity between ILP issuance and the volume of visitors. The Mizo Zirlai Pawl, an influential student organization, highlighted issues such as visitors bypassing ILP processes and a lack of officials checking for unauthorized entries, potentially increasing illegal activities.

