Husband Arrested in Wife's Tragic Death Case

A tragic case of alleged domestic abetment has emerged from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where a man was arrested following the death of his wife. The arrest was linked to a complaint filed on September 28, concerning the death of Meenu, a resident of Patla village, Ghaziabad.

According to Superintendent of Police (rural) Abhijit Kumar, the investigation highlighted frequent quarrels between Meenu and her husband, Sanjeev Kumar, largely due to his alcohol addiction. On September 27, an argument spiraled into tragedy when Sanjeev, in a fit of rage, allegedly urged Meenu to 'go and die somewhere'.

This statement reportedly led Meenu to consume a pesticide tablet in anger. She died shortly after at a hospital in Gangangar, Meerut. Acting on a tip-off, authorities apprehended Sanjeev Kumar, deepening the investigation into the disturbing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)