New Year's Feast Turns Fatal: Suspected Food Poisoning Incident

In a tragic turn of events, a 53-year-old man lost his life, while 11 others were hospitalized following suspected food poisoning at a New Year's celebration. The incident unfolded at a community hall under the jurisdiction of Jagadgirigutta police station.

Seventeen residents attended the party, crafting their own meals and indulging in chicken, fish dishes, and alcohol. Unfortunately, the night took a deadly turn as one individual died at his home post-celebration, and others experienced severe symptoms requiring hospital care.

The police have initiated an investigation, dispatching food and liquor samples to the Forensic Science Laboratory for precise analysis. Preliminary reports indicate expired ingredients but await confirmation. Meanwhile, a case has been filed by the Jagadgirigutta authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)