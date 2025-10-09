Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement

Israeli government ministers are set to convene on Thursday to ratify a U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage release plan agreed upon with Hamas.

According to an Israeli government spokesperson, the ceasefire will be activated within 24 hours of the meeting. Within 72 hours thereafter, hostages detained in Gaza are expected to be released.

The ministerial meeting is scheduled to occur shortly after the recent Israeli security cabinet gathering.

