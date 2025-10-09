Left Menu

Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement

Israeli ministers are prepared to approve the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Hamas. The ceasefire is set to start within 24 hours post-approval, and the hostages are expected to be released within 72 hours. This follows an Israeli security cabinet meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:50 IST
Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli government ministers are set to convene on Thursday to ratify a U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage release plan agreed upon with Hamas.

According to an Israeli government spokesperson, the ceasefire will be activated within 24 hours of the meeting. Within 72 hours thereafter, hostages detained in Gaza are expected to be released.

The ministerial meeting is scheduled to occur shortly after the recent Israeli security cabinet gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord

Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord

 Global
2
U.S. Backs Argentina: A Lifeline Amid Economic Crisis

U.S. Backs Argentina: A Lifeline Amid Economic Crisis

 Global
3
Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Move Toward Peace

Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Move Toward Peace

 Global
4
Trump's Strategic Gamble: Paving the Path to Ceasefire Amidst Middle East Tensions

Trump's Strategic Gamble: Paving the Path to Ceasefire Amidst Middle East Te...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025