Ceasefire Countdown: Israeli Government Greenlights Gaza Agreement
Israeli ministers are prepared to approve the U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Hamas. The ceasefire is set to start within 24 hours post-approval, and the hostages are expected to be released within 72 hours. This follows an Israeli security cabinet meeting.
Updated: 09-10-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:50 IST
Israeli government ministers are set to convene on Thursday to ratify a U.S.-brokered ceasefire and hostage release plan agreed upon with Hamas.
According to an Israeli government spokesperson, the ceasefire will be activated within 24 hours of the meeting. Within 72 hours thereafter, hostages detained in Gaza are expected to be released.
The ministerial meeting is scheduled to occur shortly after the recent Israeli security cabinet gathering.
