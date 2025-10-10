Left Menu

U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

The United States and Argentina have completed a $20 billion currency swap agreement. This was announced following a meeting in Washington between top financial officials from both nations. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized readiness to stabilize markets if needed.

The United States has successfully executed a $20 billion currency swap agreement with Argentina's central bank, confirmed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent after high-level discussions in Washington.

In a post on X, Bessent highlighted the Treasury's commitment to ensuring market stability, expressing readiness for immediate action if necessary.

This significant financial arrangement underscores the collaborative efforts between the two nations to address economic challenges and enhance bilateral financial stability.

