U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

The United States has successfully executed a $20 billion currency swap agreement with Argentina's central bank, confirmed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent after high-level discussions in Washington.

In a post on X, Bessent highlighted the Treasury's commitment to ensuring market stability, expressing readiness for immediate action if necessary.

This significant financial arrangement underscores the collaborative efforts between the two nations to address economic challenges and enhance bilateral financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)