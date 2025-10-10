Boosting Bonds: U.S. Treasury's Strategic Peso Purchase for Argentina

In a decisive financial maneuver, the U.S. Treasury purchased Argentine pesos and concluded a substantial $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina's central bank. The announcement by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday catalyzed a rise in the peso and Argentine dollar bonds, providing a much-needed market boost.

Argentina's 2035 bonds experienced a surge, and the peso showed a modest recovery, reflecting investor confidence following the U.S.'s reassuring move. Bessent's pledge came after critical discussions with Argentine Finance Minister Luis Caputo and officials from the International Monetary Fund, who also recently approved a $20 billion loan program for Argentina.

The backing is strategically timed ahead of Argentina's crucial mid-term elections where right-wing President Javier Milei seeks to expand his influence. The U.S. aims to bolster Argentina's economic stability with this collaboration, underscoring the importance of fiscal discipline and exchange rate structures in the region.

