Boosting Bonds: U.S. Treasury's Strategic Peso Purchase for Argentina

The U.S. Treasury has procured Argentine pesos and finalized a $20 billion currency swap with Argentina's central bank. Following the announcement, Argentina's bonds and peso strengthened in value. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed support for Argentina's fiscal reforms, amidst upcoming mid-term elections. The IMF has also been involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 02:21 IST
In a decisive financial maneuver, the U.S. Treasury purchased Argentine pesos and concluded a substantial $20 billion currency swap framework with Argentina's central bank. The announcement by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday catalyzed a rise in the peso and Argentine dollar bonds, providing a much-needed market boost.

Argentina's 2035 bonds experienced a surge, and the peso showed a modest recovery, reflecting investor confidence following the U.S.'s reassuring move. Bessent's pledge came after critical discussions with Argentine Finance Minister Luis Caputo and officials from the International Monetary Fund, who also recently approved a $20 billion loan program for Argentina.

The backing is strategically timed ahead of Argentina's crucial mid-term elections where right-wing President Javier Milei seeks to expand his influence. The U.S. aims to bolster Argentina's economic stability with this collaboration, underscoring the importance of fiscal discipline and exchange rate structures in the region.

