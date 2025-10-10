US Troops Deployed to Support Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

The United States has announced the deployment of approximately 200 troops to Israel, aiming to bolster and observe the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This initiative is part of a larger collaboration involving partner nations, NGOs, and private sector entities.

US officials, speaking anonymously, indicated that the US Central Command would establish 'civil-military coordination centers' within Israel. These centers are set to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid as well as logistical and security support to Gaza, a region ravaged by two years of conflict.

The decision underscores the international community's efforts to stabilize the area and assist in the flow of necessary resources and assistance to war-torn territories.

