Left Menu

US Troops Deployed to Support Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

The United States is deploying 200 troops to Israel to support and monitor a ceasefire deal in Gaza. The team, including international partners and NGOs, will set up coordination centers to aid humanitarian assistance, logistics, and security in the war-affected region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 03:38 IST
US Troops Deployed to Support Israel-Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has announced the deployment of approximately 200 troops to Israel, aiming to bolster and observe the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This initiative is part of a larger collaboration involving partner nations, NGOs, and private sector entities.

US officials, speaking anonymously, indicated that the US Central Command would establish 'civil-military coordination centers' within Israel. These centers are set to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid as well as logistical and security support to Gaza, a region ravaged by two years of conflict.

The decision underscores the international community's efforts to stabilize the area and assist in the flow of necessary resources and assistance to war-torn territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

 Global
2
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas...

 Global
3
Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Contentment

Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Content...

 Global
4
Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025