Federal Judge Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment in Illinois

A federal judge in Chicago halted President Trump's deployment of National Guard soldiers in Illinois. The decision follows similar legal action in Portland, Oregon. The deployment is part of Trump's broader strategy to send military personnel into U.S. cities over objections from Democratic leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 04:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge in Chicago has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois, marking the second legal challenge to the president's decision in just a week. This follows another U.S. judge's similar ruling in Portland, Oregon.

U.S. District Judge April Perry expressed concerns that allowing troops in Illinois would exacerbate tensions, following over two hours of arguments between state and federal lawyers. A suburban immigration facility had recently seen National Guard patrols amidst rising protests.

This judicial conflict comes as Trump continues his campaign to deploy military personnel to U.S. cities, a move criticized by Democratic governors as an overreaction to largely peaceful protests. The implications of these rulings could significantly impact Trump's policy and future deployments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

