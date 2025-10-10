Federal Judge Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment in Illinois

A federal judge in Chicago has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops in Illinois, marking the second legal challenge to the president's decision in just a week. This follows another U.S. judge's similar ruling in Portland, Oregon.

U.S. District Judge April Perry expressed concerns that allowing troops in Illinois would exacerbate tensions, following over two hours of arguments between state and federal lawyers. A suburban immigration facility had recently seen National Guard patrols amidst rising protests.

This judicial conflict comes as Trump continues his campaign to deploy military personnel to U.S. cities, a move criticized by Democratic governors as an overreaction to largely peaceful protests. The implications of these rulings could significantly impact Trump's policy and future deployments.

(With inputs from agencies.)