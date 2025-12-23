Global Leadership Award 2025: Banish Dhar's Vision for Future-Ready Leadership

Banish Dhar, Principal Advisor to the Chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has been honored with the prestigious Global Leadership Award at the Global Leadership Summit (GLS) 2025 hosted by the University of Oxford. The award highlights Dhar's significant contributions to cross-border collaboration, social-impact leadership, and strategic governance.

The summit, which gathered policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and entrepreneurs, revolved around discussions on innovation, sustainable development, and inclusive global cooperation amidst rapid digital transformation. Known for his corporate acumen, Dhar has been a key driver in aligning the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's growth with national priorities and long-term societal value.

In his keynote speech, Dhar emphasized the necessity of leadership with a purpose, advocating for collaboration as a survival principle in a divided world. His approach to leadership extends beyond business, including support for women-led enterprises and initiatives for education and skill development. Dhar's leadership model, blending commercial and public stewardship, set a benchmark for the future-leaning ethos GLS aims to promote.