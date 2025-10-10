Left Menu

Political Shadows: Indictment of Letitia James Amidst Trump's Retribution

New York Attorney General Letitia James was charged with mortgage fraud, following pressure from President Trump, who has targeted political opponents. James, a Democrat, dismisses the charges as politically motivated. The indictment underscores the Trump administration's use of the Justice Department against political adversaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2025 06:34 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 06:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

New York Attorney General Letitia James was indicted on charges of mortgage fraud, a move allegedly motivated by President Donald Trump's campaign against his political adversaries. James, known for her lawsuits against Trump including a significant financial judgment, faces accusations of bank fraud and false statements regarding a 2020 home purchase.

The announcement highlights what critics describe as the Trump administration's unprecedented use of justice powers to target opponents. The case was presented to the grand jury by a former Trump aide in Virginia, following a push against Erik Siebert, a prosecutor resisting indictments pressured by the administration.

James criticized the charges as politically charged, maintaining they are baseless misuse of the justice system. Her legal team plans to contest the case, citing Trump's involvement as an attack on the rule of law. The indictment coincides with similar legal actions against Former FBI Director James Comey, indicating broader implications of political influence on legal pursuits.

