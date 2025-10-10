Fake Soldier Busted: The Roorkee Spy Who Wasn't

A man impersonating an Army personnel was arrested at Roorkee Military Cantonment in Uttarakhand, police confirmed Thursday.

In a collaborative operation involving Army and local intelligence along with police forces, the authorities seized 18 debit cards, a counterfeit Army uniform, a fabricated identity card, and other falsified military documents from the arrested individual.

Identified as Surendra Kumar from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, the suspect was apprehended near the MES gate, with investigations ongoing to determine the suspect's motives. The arrest followed suspicious activities reported by Army intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)