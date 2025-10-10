Ensuring Dignified Voting: Special Arrangements for Burqa-Clad Voters in Bihar

The Election Commission of India has announced special measures for identifying women voters in burqa or purdah during the upcoming Bihar elections. This initiative aims to facilitate a dignified voting experience for these women, with lady polling officers ensuring their privacy.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stated that Anganwadi workers will be stationed at all polling booths across Bihar to aid in the verification process. These measures are part of the commission's efforts to uphold strict guidelines ensuring voter identity verification within polling stations.

In response to concerns raised by Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal regarding identity verification of burqa-clad voters, the commission reaffirmed its commitment to strict adherence to identity verification protocols. The elections for Bihar's 243 assembly constituencies are set for November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14.

