Mysterious Barber Murder Near Khajuri Chowk

A tragic discovery unfolded near Khajuri Chowk in northeast Delhi as the lifeless body of a barber with stabbing injuries came to light, an official disclosed on Friday.

The fatal discovery was reported to the New Usmanpur police at 11:27 pm Thursday, revealing the presence of a man's body in Khadar near Khajuri Chowk.

Upon arrival, authorities found multiple stabbings on the body of Gajender, identified as a Dayalpur resident and local barber. Forensics examined the scene and the body was sent for a post-mortem, with murder charges now in play. Active investigation efforts include CCTV scrutiny to trace those responsible.

