Mysterious Barber Murder Near Khajuri Chowk

A 34-year-old barber named Gajender was found dead with multiple stab wounds near Khajuri Chowk in Delhi. Police have launched an investigation, registered a murder case, and are reviewing CCTV footage to find the suspects involved in this tragic incident.
A tragic discovery unfolded near Khajuri Chowk in northeast Delhi as the lifeless body of a barber with stabbing injuries came to light, an official disclosed on Friday.
The fatal discovery was reported to the New Usmanpur police at 11:27 pm Thursday, revealing the presence of a man's body in Khadar near Khajuri Chowk.
Upon arrival, authorities found multiple stabbings on the body of Gajender, identified as a Dayalpur resident and local barber. Forensics examined the scene and the body was sent for a post-mortem, with murder charges now in play. Active investigation efforts include CCTV scrutiny to trace those responsible.
