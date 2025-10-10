Left Menu

Mysterious Barber Murder Near Khajuri Chowk

A 34-year-old barber named Gajender was found dead with multiple stab wounds near Khajuri Chowk in Delhi. Police have launched an investigation, registered a murder case, and are reviewing CCTV footage to find the suspects involved in this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:24 IST
A tragic discovery unfolded near Khajuri Chowk in northeast Delhi as the lifeless body of a barber with stabbing injuries came to light, an official disclosed on Friday.

The fatal discovery was reported to the New Usmanpur police at 11:27 pm Thursday, revealing the presence of a man's body in Khadar near Khajuri Chowk.

Upon arrival, authorities found multiple stabbings on the body of Gajender, identified as a Dayalpur resident and local barber. Forensics examined the scene and the body was sent for a post-mortem, with murder charges now in play. Active investigation efforts include CCTV scrutiny to trace those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

