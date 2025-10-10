Scandal Unification: The Indictment of South Korea's Religious Leader

South Korea's legal system is currently grappling with a new scandal, as investigators indict Hak Ja Han, the 82-year-old leader of the Unification Church. The charges, announced Friday, include bribery, embezzlement, and destruction of evidence. This move follows allegations that Han attempted to bribe the wife of jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol and a conservative lawmaker.

Han, who vehemently denies the claims, has been at the center of a controversy linking the church with political machinations. The Unification Church, founded by Han's late husband, Sun Myung Moon, is known globally for its mass weddings and has been accused of trying to secure business favors by leveraging its influence in Yoon's presidency campaign.

The indictment coincides with other investigations into Yoon's presidency, including his brief imposition of martial law and the supposed cover-up of a marine's death. These unfolding events suggest a tangled web of politics and religion, shedding new light on the church's role in South Korea's governance.

