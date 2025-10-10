Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Pakistan's Military Strikes Back Against Militants

Pakistan's military announced the killing of 30 militants responsible for an October ambush that killed 11 soldiers. Tensions between Pakistan and India continue as accusations fly over support for militants, while relations with Afghanistan remain strained post-Taliban power shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, Pakistan's military reported neutralizing 30 militants linked to the October 7 attack on a military convoy that resulted in the loss of nine soldiers and two officers near the Afghan border.

The group responsible, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, aims to overthrow the government to establish an Islamic regime. In an official statement, the military attributed the militants' backing to India, amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Amid strained ties with Afghanistan, Pakistan accuses Kabul of harboring terrorists, which Kabul denies. These developments coincide with the Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister's visit to India, against the backdrop of recent Kabul blasts.

