Tensions Escalate: Pakistan's Military Strikes Back Against Militants

On Friday, Pakistan's military reported neutralizing 30 militants linked to the October 7 attack on a military convoy that resulted in the loss of nine soldiers and two officers near the Afghan border.

The group responsible, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, aims to overthrow the government to establish an Islamic regime. In an official statement, the military attributed the militants' backing to India, amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Amid strained ties with Afghanistan, Pakistan accuses Kabul of harboring terrorists, which Kabul denies. These developments coincide with the Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister's visit to India, against the backdrop of recent Kabul blasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)