Tragedy at NDA: Mysterious Death of a First-Year Cadet

A first-year cadet from the esteemed National Defence Academy tragically died early Friday, found hanging in his hostel room, raising suspicions of suicide.

The cadet, Antriksh Kumar Singh, was discovered lifeless by his peers, failing to report for training, and later declared dead at the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla.

The NDA has initiated a court of inquiry to examine the incident, while expressing heartfelt condolences to Singh's family during this difficult period.