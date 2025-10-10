Left Menu

Suniel Shetty Fights for Personality Rights Protection

Actor Suniel Shetty has approached the Bombay High Court to safeguard his personality rights, contending that multiple websites and social media platforms have unauthorizedly used his images for business promotion.

In a bid to protect his personality rights, actor Suniel Shetty has approached the Bombay High Court. He alleges that various social media platforms and websites have been using his photographs unauthorizedly to promote their businesses.

Through an interim application, Shetty has requested the court to order these websites to immediately remove the infringing photographs and prevent further unauthorized use.

On Friday, Justice Arif Doctor briefly heard Shetty's counsel, Birendra Saraf, and reserved judgement on the matter. Saraf highlighted the presence of fake images of Shetty and his grandchild on some platforms and emphasized the commercial misuse of the actor's photos without authorization.

