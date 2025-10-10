Maria Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize for Democratic Advocacy

Maria Corina Machado has been honored with the Nobel Peace Prize, as announced on Friday by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Machado has been recognized for her unwavering dedication to promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.

The committee praised her relentless efforts in advocating for a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy, emphasizing her important role in the quest for justice and democratic governance.

The announcement was part of the annual Nobel Prize recognitions, celebrating individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to global peace. Machado's work stands as a beacon of hope for democratic aspirations in Venezuela.

