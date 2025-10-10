Left Menu

Maria Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize for Democratic Advocacy

Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her relentless efforts to advocate for democratic rights in Venezuela. The Norwegian Nobel Committee recognized her significant role in striving for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy, highlighting her dedication to achieving justice and democratic governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:40 IST
Nobel Peace Prize

Maria Corina Machado has been honored with the Nobel Peace Prize, as announced on Friday by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Machado has been recognized for her unwavering dedication to promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.

The committee praised her relentless efforts in advocating for a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy, emphasizing her important role in the quest for justice and democratic governance.

The announcement was part of the annual Nobel Prize recognitions, celebrating individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to global peace. Machado's work stands as a beacon of hope for democratic aspirations in Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

