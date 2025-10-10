Mystery Surrounds Death of Missing Driver in Shahjahanpur
The body of a 42-year-old driver, Avneesh Dixit, missing for days, was discovered near a mandi office in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police are investigating after Dixit's son reported him missing. Calls to both Dixit and the car's client, Gurusevak Singh, were unanswered. An autopsy is pending.
The disturbing discovery of a 42-year-old driver's body in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has raised numerous questions. Found in bushes near a mandi committee office, Avneesh Dixit's disappearance had haunted his family for days.
Authorities revealed that Dixit was last seen operating a vehicle booked by Gurusevak Singh from Sitarganj. Alarm escalated when subsequent calls to both men went unanswered, prompting Dixit's son to file a missing person's report.
Police are now delving into CCTV footage, striving to locate Singh and his companions, as Dixit's body undergoes an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
