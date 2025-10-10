Mystery Surrounds Death of Missing Driver in Shahjahanpur

The disturbing discovery of a 42-year-old driver's body in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has raised numerous questions. Found in bushes near a mandi committee office, Avneesh Dixit's disappearance had haunted his family for days.

Authorities revealed that Dixit was last seen operating a vehicle booked by Gurusevak Singh from Sitarganj. Alarm escalated when subsequent calls to both men went unanswered, prompting Dixit's son to file a missing person's report.

Police are now delving into CCTV footage, striving to locate Singh and his companions, as Dixit's body undergoes an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

