Ceasefire Sparks Hope as Gaza Begins to Recover

In a significant development, thousands of displaced Palestinians made their way back to their homes in Gaza after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was enacted on Friday. The ceasefire marks a crucial step in halting one of the most intense phases of the ongoing conflict.

The agreement, involving prisoner swaps and the promise of aid, comes after extensive international mediation, including efforts from the United States. As Israeli troops pull back from Gaza City, the area is bracing for much-needed humanitarian relief.

While the ceasefire provides temporary respite, hurdles persist, such as finalizing the details surrounding the proposed prisoner exchange and ensuring the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip. Global leaders, including Donald Trump, are expected to play a role in further peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)