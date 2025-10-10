Left Menu

Ceasefire Sparks Hope as Gaza Begins to Recover

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has initiated the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in Gaza. Israeli troops are withdrawing, and an exchange of hostages and prisoners is underway. Aid trucks are poised to enter Gaza, although challenges to lasting peace remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:25 IST
Ceasefire Sparks Hope as Gaza Begins to Recover
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, thousands of displaced Palestinians made their way back to their homes in Gaza after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was enacted on Friday. The ceasefire marks a crucial step in halting one of the most intense phases of the ongoing conflict.

The agreement, involving prisoner swaps and the promise of aid, comes after extensive international mediation, including efforts from the United States. As Israeli troops pull back from Gaza City, the area is bracing for much-needed humanitarian relief.

While the ceasefire provides temporary respite, hurdles persist, such as finalizing the details surrounding the proposed prisoner exchange and ensuring the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip. Global leaders, including Donald Trump, are expected to play a role in further peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas Defeated: The New Reality in Gaza

Hamas Defeated: The New Reality in Gaza

 Global
2
NCLT Extends Punj Lloyd Liquidation Deadline Amid Vital Ongoing Projects

NCLT Extends Punj Lloyd Liquidation Deadline Amid Vital Ongoing Projects

 India
3
Nvidia Explores New Taiwan Sites as Headquarters Plan Hits Snag

Nvidia Explores New Taiwan Sites as Headquarters Plan Hits Snag

 Taiwan
4
Tide's £500M Bet: Transforming India's SME Landscape

Tide's £500M Bet: Transforming India's SME Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025