Draft Recruitment Rules 2025 Unveiled for CGWB Chair

The Centre has published draft recruitment rules for the Central Ground Water Board Chair, inviting public feedback. The 2025 rules, replacing earlier versions, modernize qualifications and expand candidate eligibility. They include new norms for promotion and deputation, while emphasizing government commitment to reservations for various groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:29 IST
In a bid to modernize and attract a wider pool of candidates, the Centre has released draft recruitment rules for the position of the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) Chairman. Public feedback is invited over a 30-day period.

Outlined in an October 8 circular, these proposals aim to update the Central Ground Water Board (Chairman) Recruitment Rules, last tweaked in 2007. The upcoming '2025 Recruitment Rules' will supersede past editions from 1996 and subsequent amendments.

The revised guidelines introduce the position as a 'General Central Service, Group A Gazetted (Non-Ministerial)' role with a 'Level-15' pay tier, on par with elite central government ranks. New eligibility criteria also seek to broaden the eligible candidate base, promoting fresh talent for leadership roles.

