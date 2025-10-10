Left Menu

Rajasthan's New Cooperative Code: A Reform for Transparency and Growth

The Rajasthan government plans to introduce a new Cooperative Act to enhance transparency, decision-making, and curb irregularities in cooperative societies. The proposed Act aims to simplify processes and promote business growth, with new rules for management, partnerships, and financial oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:50 IST
Rajasthan's New Cooperative Code: A Reform for Transparency and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government is gearing up to usher in a new era of cooperative reforms, drafting a new Cooperative Act to replace the 2001 version. This initiative aims at boosting transparency, streamlining processes, and tightening oversight of cooperative societies.

Key features of the proposed 'cooperative code' include simplifying operational procedures, reinforcing democratic management, and fostering business growth opportunities. A five-member committee has been tasked with studying successful cooperative models from other Indian states as groundwork for the legislative overhaul.

Expected changes include the elimination of monopolistic practices, the expansion of marketing rights, and the lifting of shareholding caps. The Act also plans to bolster financial scrutiny by mandating prompt audit reports and establishing a regulatory board for credit societies, ensuring the protection of both depositors and society members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas Defeated: The New Reality in Gaza

Hamas Defeated: The New Reality in Gaza

 Global
2
NCLT Extends Punj Lloyd Liquidation Deadline Amid Vital Ongoing Projects

NCLT Extends Punj Lloyd Liquidation Deadline Amid Vital Ongoing Projects

 India
3
Nvidia Explores New Taiwan Sites as Headquarters Plan Hits Snag

Nvidia Explores New Taiwan Sites as Headquarters Plan Hits Snag

 Taiwan
4
Tide's £500M Bet: Transforming India's SME Landscape

Tide's £500M Bet: Transforming India's SME Landscape

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025